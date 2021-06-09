Tamilnadu posts 17,321 Covid cases, 1,345 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 17,321 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 22,92,025.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 1,345 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,20,877.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 726 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 294 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 404 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 427 and 2,319 new cases, respectively. 405 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 28,170.

On the positive side, 31,253 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 20,59,597.