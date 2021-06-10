11 dead as building collapses in Mumbai

Mumbai: At least 11 people died, and seven were injured, when a portion of a ground floor + 3 storey-residential structure fell on an adjoining ground floor+1 structure in Mumbai’s Malad area late on Wednesday night. The dead include seven children.

The incident took place at plot no 72, new collector compound, Abdul Hamid Road, Malvani gate no 8, Malad (W).

Since Wednesday morning, Mumbai city and the adjoining areas have been witnessing heavy rains.

The incident occurred after some part of the ground plus four-storey residential structure collapsed on nearby ground plus+2 structure.

Search and rescue operation for trapped people is underway. The injured persons have been shifted to BDBA hospital.