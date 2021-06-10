Ashok Selvan, Priya Anand come together for a short film

Following the grand success of Oh My Kadavule and critically acclaimed bilingual movie Theeni, actor Ashok Selvan is awaiting the release of his forthcoming movies like Hostel and multi-lingual National award-winning movie Marakkar’ starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

Meanwhile, he has played the lead role alongside Priya Anand in a short film titled Maya which is written and directed by Ani. I.V. Sasi and produced by I.We.Productions. Priya Anand is playing the female lead role named Maya. Apart from script and direction, Ani. I.V. Sasi has handled editing as well.

Maya revolves around a screenwriter’s contemplation on how to go about writing his next script, inclined to his dreams and thoughts and his final decision. What does he end up making? Who are his audiences?

Director Ani. I.V. Sasi says, The script was written during my college days as I wanted to make it as a final year project. However, it got dilly-dallied for some reasons and later got materialized. It was an amazing experience to win awards at various International Film Festivals. Initially, I wanted to release the movie after my full-length feature films hit the screens. It’s because this 11-minute short film is an amalgamation of ideas derived from 4 various scripts I wrote for my feature films. However, I am pretty excited to get it unveiled now.

‘When we won the awards at the Chicago festival, I was not aware of it. Later, when the trophy got couriered to my place, my father received it, who is no more with us in this world now. It was a state of emotional bliss for me to see him hold the honors.’

Ashok Selvan says, ‘As an artist, I could really connect with the script because the same questions arise while working in a project. I loved the honesty in it. And as an actor, it’s a delight to be working with young minds with fresh perspectives irrespective of the format. And I believe people would connect with this short film.’