Cracks in AIADMK? Posters claim OPS ignored, EPS blamed for election defeat

Chennai: The alleged rift between top AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam is out in the open.

A poster war has begun with supporters of the former Deputy Chief Minister criticising Palaniswami and blaming him for the party’s defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

In one of the posters, supporters of Pannerselvam from the southern district of Tirunelveli warn, “Do not make decisions, or carry out implementations in the absence of our leader;” Panneerselvam identifies himself as being marked as successor by Jayalalithaa. The poster mentions him as the ‘one identified by Jayalalithaa.’

Palaniswami on Saturday called on AIADMK coordinator Panneerselvam at a hotel in Egmore.

An AIADMK release said the meeting was a courtesy call and Palaniswami conveyed his condolences to Panneerselvam, whose younger brother died recently. The meeting lasted for about 20 minutes.

The meeting assumed significance as the Deputy Leader and Whip for the AIADMK’s legislature party are yet to be elected.