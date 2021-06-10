Joju George in all praise for Karthik Subbaraj

Netflix dropped the trailer of its much-awaited gangster drama, Jagame Thandhiram earlier last week and has been garnering eyeballs ever since.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the entertainer stars superstar Dhanush, international star James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi and popular Malayalam actor Joju George in pivotal roles.

Joju essays the role of powerful gangster Sivadoss. The actor will be making his debut within the Tamil industry with Jagame Thandhiram and is super excited about the release of the film. Joju has always been an ardent fan of Karthik Subbaraj and was elated to be a part of this film.

Talking about Karthik Subbaraj, Joju said, ‘ I have been a huge Karthik Subbaraj fan. After seeing Pizza I was trying to meet Karthik Subbaraj, but I didn’t get a chance. I came to the Malayalam industry and was doing characters here. Finally I got a chance to meet him through Vivek Harshan and Dimal Dennis, who is the editor of Jagame Thandiram.Karthik asked me to audition, since it was a huge character. He narrated a scene to me and asked me to act. I acted it out and said the dialogues in broken Tamil. He simply smiled at me, and I was so happy’.