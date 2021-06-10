Lockdown relaxation: Stalin to chair high-level meet

Chennai: With the ongoing lockdown coming to an end 14 June, Chief Minister M K Stalin will today chair a high-level meet to decide on granting more relaxations.

“As Covid cases are steadily coming down, more relaxations are expected in Chennai, northern and southern districts,” sources said and added that curbs are likely to continue in the western belt.

The lockdown, which was implemented on 10 May was being extended by every week to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

In a statement, Stalin had said the decision to extend the lockdown was taken based on the discussions he had with health and medical experts after reviewing the situation district-wise to prevent spread of the virus and save the precious lives of the people.