Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over farm laws

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Central government, stating that the farmers have been protesting against the three agricultural laws despite several deaths at the protest site.

The only way to end the ongoing farmers’ protest is to withdraw the three contentious farm laws, Rahul said and asked the government to shed stubbornness and accede to the demand.

“Farmers have died while defending their farms and the country. And yet the farmers continue to be fearless and true,” he said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag ‘#500DeathsAtFarmersProtest’.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since 26 November against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.