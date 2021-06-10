Tamilnadu posts 16,813 Covid cases, 1,223 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 16,813 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 23,08,838.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 1,223 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,22,052.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 676 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 355 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 428 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 394 and 2,236 new cases, respectively. 358 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 28,528.

On the positive side, 32,049 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 20,91,646.