3.65 lakh vaccine doses to reach TN

Chennai: State Health Minister Ma Subramanian today inaugurated a Siddha war room at Arumbakkam to coordinate the 54 Siddha hospitals in Tamilnadu.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that 3.65 lakh Covishields will be received in Chennai today. He said that these dosages will be used to vaccinate those between 18 and 44 years. Subramanian also said that measures will be taken to improve the medical infrastructure in South Chennai.

“Multi speciality treatment is provided at all hospitals, he said. He further clarified that corona relief is not given to all those who are infected and said that relief will be given to the children who lost their parents due to Covid.

It may be noted that Tamilnadu on Thursday received 85,000 doses of Covaxin under the State order. Tamilnadu did not receive any fresh stock of Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday when 12,609 people were given jabs in government centres and 2.8 lakh took the jab in private centres, up from Tuesday’s 2.6 lakh.

Vaccination centres in most districts were closed as they did not have adequate stock.