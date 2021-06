Chennai: Veteran actor Charlie today filed a police complaint alleging that fake accounts forging his name have been made in social media.

A day after an account claiming to be from Charlie appeared in Twitter, the actor preferred to lodge a complaint with the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner seeking action.

Charlie is a veteran comedian who has acted in Tamil cinema for over three decades.

Charlie received PhD in Tamil in the topic ‘Humour in Tamil Cinema’ from Tamil University, Thanjavur in October 2019.