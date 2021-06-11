Another honour for Koozhangal

PS Vinod Raj’s Koozhangal which won Tiger Award at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam and later screened at Tyiv Molodist International Film Festival has added one more feather in its cap.

Koozhangal has also been selected to screen at Shanghai International Film Festival.

We are happy to announce that our film has been selected to be screened at the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival! # ShanghaiInternationalFilmFesti val2021, tweeted Rowdy Pictures, the presenters of the film. It is worth mentioning that Nayanthara and Vignesh ShivN are spearheading the Rowdy Pictures.

Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music and the performances of the two actors (Chellapandi and Karuththadaiyaan) is said to be the major highlight of the film.

The film is about an emotional journey between a father and son who walk 13 kilometers in the summer heat of a dry village to bring back their wife and mom respectively.