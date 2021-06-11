Kajal Aggarwal to star in Kaithi’s Hindi remake

Sources say Kajal Aggarwal will be sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Kaithi. Sources say Kajal Aggarwal will be sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Kaithi.

According to reports, the makers of the Hindi version are planning to incorporate a flashback sequence involving the character of the protagonist’s wife, likely to be essayed by Kajal. However, an official confirmation on behalf of the makers is currently awaited.

Kaithi, starring Karthi, released in October 2019, and was met with critical and commercial success, following which the Hindi remake was announced in February 2020. The makers had initially locked a February 2021 release date, but had to postpone to an indefinite date owing to the onset of Covid-19 pandemic.