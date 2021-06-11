Singara Chennai 2.0: Govt gears up to revive CM’s pet project

Chennai: With the coronavirus situation coming under control in Chennai, Chief Minister M K Stalin has started focussing on infrastructure developments too and the first thing on the list seems to be the ‘Singara Chennai 2’ project.

Singara Chennai was the pet project of Stalin when he was the city Corporation’s Mayor two decades ago.

Works for the Singara Chennai project were carried out in full swing from 2006 to 2011 when DMK was in power. The project was abandoned during the AIADMK regime of ten years.

Sources said that the project is now being planned to be carried out on international standards. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi held a meeting with top Corporation officials recently.

Sources said that the expenditure and financial resources required to carry out the second phase of Singara Chennai were discussed during the meeting.

Sources added that Bedi accompanied officials for field visits and surveys, reviewing several projects including T Nagar skywalk, Villivakkam-Kolathur railway overbridge, relaying of 2,000 bus routes and interior roads and storm water drains. Most of these projects were stalled due to Covid-related reasons.

Important features of the project are to promote the arts, culture, education, sports and health. It has also been decided to select and beautify various beaches in Chennai under the name ‘Project Blue’. An underwater museum is to be set up. Bringing in water sports is also being discussed, sources added.

It is said that six coastal areas including Tiruvottiyur and Uttandi have been selected for the project. These coastal areas are also expected to be upgraded using the ‘Biorock Technology’.

The Anna Nagar Tower Park, subways and bridges will get a facelift under the Singara Chennai Renovation Project.

Science, engineering and math parks are also to be established under the project. A pet park is also being developed. ‘Smart facilities’ are to be implemented in all the corporation schools to enhance the higher education of students, sources added.

It is further said Egmore and Guindy railway stations are also expected to be upgraded under the Singara Chennai project. Other important projects that are likely to restart soon with full vigour include restoration of Victoria Hall, Mambalam canal and Villivakkam lake restoration.

The Chennai Corporation also plans to hold consultations with the public soon regarding the Singara Chennai project 2.