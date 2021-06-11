Yogi meets Modi, talks go for more than 1 hour

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

Adityanath, who is on a two-day visit to Delhi, arrived at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, Prime Minister’s official residence, today morning.

The meeting between the CM and the PM lasted for more than an hour amid concerns over the UP government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis and reports of friction within the BJP’s State unit. Yogi Adityanath then left to meet BJP national president JP Nadda. A day before, Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Taking to Twitter, Adityanath stated that he had the opportunity to meet PM Modi and receive his guidance. The Uttar Pradesh CM also expressed his gratitude to Modi. Apart from Prime Minister Modi, Yogi Adityanath has been visiting other top leaders of the saffron party ahead of polls.

“Today, I had the privilege of meeting respected PM Modi and get his guidance. I wholeheartedly thank him for taking out time from his busy schedule for the meeting and his guidance,” Yogi tweeted.

The PMO also posted a photo of Modi and Yogi Adityanath on Twitter as they met.