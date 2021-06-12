Eeswaran is out in Hotstar

Silambarasan TR starrer Eeswaran is all set to make its digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Starring Silambarasan TR and Nidhhi Agerwal, the movie is a complete family entertainer featuring intense drama, bitter rivalry, romance, and above-all, features some spectacular action-packed fighting sequences. This superhit action drama will be available from today on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Silambarasan TR essays the role of the title character Eeswaran, a caretaker willing to go to any length to protect a humble farmer Periyasamy and his family.

But will an astrologer’s ominous claim, a revengeful arch enemy, internal family conflict, and life-threatening disease – all prove too much for Eeswaran, or will he be the ultimate saviour? The movie ensemble cast includes Bharathiraja, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nandita Swetha, Bala Saravanan, and many others.

Written and directed by Suseenthiran, produced by Balaji Kapa, K.V. Durai and M.D. Sharafudeen under the banner of Madhav Media and D Company.