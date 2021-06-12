Michael Owen backs ‘social activation’

Chennai: With UEFA Euro 2020 kicking off, football star Michael Owen has extended support to #vivoSuperTime social activation, calling on fans to share their chants, cheers and applause for the opportunity to be featured in the closing ceremony.

According to a statement, Vivo wants to help fans create, capture and share the beautiful moments surrounding the tournament.

Michael Owen, UEFA Euro 2020 ambassador said, ‘While the experience will be different this year, I am excited to be teaming up with Vivo to encourage and enable fans to be in the moment and bring their energy and passion into one of the most beautiful moments of the tournament.’