Nayanthara’s crime thriller Netrikann is in talks with various OTT platforms for the direct digital premiere, say sources.

Produced by Vignesh ShivN’s Rowdy Pictures and Kross Pictures, Girrishh of Aval fame is composing the music for Netrikann, and RD Rajasekar has cranked the camera.

Milind Rau of Aval fame has directed Netrikann. The film also has Ajmal, Manikandan, and Saran as pivotal characters.