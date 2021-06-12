Prithviraj, Asif, Manju Warrier to share screen

Cinematographer and director Venu is having a casting coup of sorts for his forthcoming Malayalam thriller.

The lineup of stars includes Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Asif Ali, and Anna Ben.

Writer G R Indugopan is the scriptwriter of the movie. Times of India report says the movie is based on his story Shankhumukhi.

Venu, one of the finest cinematographers in India, has earlier directed Daya, Munnariyippu, and Carbon. His last release was Rachiyamma from the anthology Aanum Pennum.

The movie is being made for the FEFKA writers’ union. The shooting will start as per Covid 19 regulations.