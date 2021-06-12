Tamilnadu posts 15,108 Covid cases, 989 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 15,108 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 23,39,705.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 989 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,24,085.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 586 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 305 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 392 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 349 and 1,982 new cases, respectively. 374 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 29,280.

On the positive side, 27,463 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 21,48,352.