Vinesh enters final of Poland Series wrestling

Vinesh defeated Russia’s Ekaterina Poleshchuk 6-2 in her first bout and scored an emphatic 6-0 win over Amy Ann Fearnside of USA in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Anshu Malik has pulled out of the women’s 57kg freestyle event as she is down with fever, said a team coach.

Since Anshu is unwell, it has been decided not to field her in the ranking series, the coach said.

On Wednesday, Deepak Punia, who has qualified for the Olympics in the men’s 86kg freestyle withdrew from the ranking series due to a niggle in his left hand while Ravi Kumar Dahiya won silver in the men’s 57kg freestyle category.