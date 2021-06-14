14-day quarantine for India players in Mumbai

Mumbai: India’s white-ball squad will quarantine in Mumbai from June 14 to 28 and undergo six RT-PCR tests on alternate days before flying to Colombo for the six-match series against Sri Lanka in July. Mumbai: India’s white-ball squad will quarantine in Mumbai from June 14 to 28 and undergo six RT-PCR tests on alternate days before flying to Colombo for the six-match series against Sri Lanka in July.

All the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that will be followed by the Lanka-bound squad will be same as those of the first team currently in the United Kingdom. The players will do seven days of room quarantine. They can then meet in common areas inside the bio-bubble.

They will do gym sessions in staggered manner, a BCCI source said. With the ODI series starting July 13, the India team is expected to have match simulation practice after individual sessions, following three days of room quarantine at the team hotel in Colombo.