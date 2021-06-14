AKS Vijayan is TN’s Special Representative in New Delhi

Chennai: Former MP and DMK veteran AKS Vijayan was today appointed as Tamilnadu Government’s Special Representative in New Delhi. He will hold the office for one year from the date of assumption of office.

Vijayan’s appointment comes just days ahead of Chief Minister M K Stalin’s Delhi visit.

Stalin will leave for New Delhi on 16 June, in his first visit to the capital after assuming charge as the CM.

Sources said Stalin will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17 June at New Delhi. During the meeting, the Chief Minister will present a memorandum to the PM and make various demands for the welfare of the State, they added.

Issues such as GST dues, Central share of taxes, pending Central allocation for various development schemes, scrapping NEET will be discussed, source said.

He is also likely to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his capital visit.