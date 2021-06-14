Global Covid-19 caseload tops 175.8 mn

Washington: The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 175.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.79 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 175,884,287 and 3,799,649, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,461,575 and 599,768, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 29,439,989 cases. The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (17,412,766), France (5,802,314), Turkey (5,330,447), Russia (5,148,499), the UK (4,581,779), Italy (4,244,872), Argentina (4,124,190), Colombia (3,753,224), Spain (3,733,600), Germany (3,723,295) and Iran (3,028,717), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 487,401 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (370,384), Mexico (230,150), the UK (128,168), Italy (127,002), Russia (124,314) and France (110,553).

Meanwhile, Russia on Sunday reported 14,723 new Covid-19 cases, including 7,704 in Moscow, the largest one-day national caseload since February 13.

The number of new infections in Moscow was the most reported in one day since Dec. 24. The city’s mayor told residents on Saturday to stay off work this coming week to curb the spread of the virus.

The coronavirus task force said on Sunday that 357 people had died of coronavirus-related causes nationwide, taking the death toll to 126,430. The federal statistics agency has kept a separate toll and has said that Russia recorded about 270,000 deaths related to Covid-19 between April 2020 and April 2021.