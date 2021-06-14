Kiwis defeat England, clinches Test series

London: New Zealand overpowered England by eight wickets in the second Test in Edgbaston on Sunday as it sealed a 1-0 series win with more than a day to spare. London: New Zealand overpowered England by eight wickets in the second Test in Edgbaston on Sunday as it sealed a 1-0 series win with more than a day to spare.

Set a target of just 38 after England tailender Olly Stone was out to the very first ball of the fourth day, the Black Caps finished on 41 for two. Tom Latham, captaining the team in place of the injured Kane Williamson, hit the winning boundary to be 23 not out after the first Test of a two-match series at Lord’s ended in a draw last week.

Victory gave New Zealand just a third win in 18 Test series in England, and a first this century after its 1986 and 1999 triumphs. And it means NZ will head into next week’s inaugural World Test Championship final against India in Southampton in confident mood.