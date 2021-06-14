Mars to reach out to 10,000 in TN

Chennai: Mars has pledged to oﬀer critical medical equipment worth $100K as part of its ongoing eﬀorts to support the community in battling the current health crisis in India. In partnership with Sankalp Beautiful World, Mars aims to help over 10,000 people in Tamilnadu.

Addressing the need for medical equipment raised by medical professionals on the frontline, Mars has provided 70 oxygen concentrators for patients in hospitals as well as home quarantine, 200 oxygen masks and 200 oxygen central pipeline ﬂow meters, amongst others. This support has been extended in Chennai , Madurai, Tutcorin, Coimbatore, Trichy, Tirunelveli and Erode.