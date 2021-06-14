Netherlands, England begin with win in Euro 2020

London: The Netherlands and Ukraine played out one of the best matches in the Euro 2020 with the Dutch making a winning return to in a major tournament by beating the visitors 3-2 in Amsterdam on Sunday.

The Dutch were playing in their first major soccer tournament in seven years. The last time was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, when they reached the semfinals.

England started their Euro 2020 campaign with a 1-0 win over Croatia to collect 3 crucial points from the Group D openers at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.

Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the match in the 57th minute to help England win the opening match of a European Championship for the first time in the history of the tournament.

Sterling found the back of the net thanks to a brilliant through-ball from Kalvin Phillips. Sterling has been directly involved in 19 goals in his last 17 games for England (13 goals, 6 assists).

He celebrated his second-half strike emphatically as it had the double gloss on it of taking place in familiar surroundings for the 26-year-old.