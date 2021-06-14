Petrol, diesel price touch new heights

Chennai: State-run oil marketing companies today increased domestic fuel prices across the country after a day of pause.

Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are the highest among all metros, currently retailed at Rs 102.58 per litre and Rs 94.70 per litre, respectively.

Fuel rates in Chennai jumped to Rs 97.69 a litre and Rs 91.92 a litre. In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, petrol is now priced at Rs 99.63 per litre and Rs 100.20 per litre, while diesel in the cities cost Rs 92.52 a litre and Rs 95.14 a litre, respectively.

Customers in Kolkata will now have to pay Rs 96.34 per litre and Rs 90.12 per litre for petrol and diesel respectively.

The difference in prices in States occurs on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.