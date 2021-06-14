Porters at Central get dry ration kits

Chennai: Due to the pandemic, life has been badly affected for all in many ways. Particularly it has been harsher on daily wage earners, immigrants and labourers.

The members of Rajasthan Youth Association (RYA) tried to alleviate their food concerns by distributing dry ration kits to about 200 jobless porters, needy helpers / cleaners of Dr MGR Chennai central railway station through Foundation Trust. Lunch and water for the day were also provided to the immigrants waiting at Chennai Central.

The event was held in the presence of K Manoj, Chief Operating Manager, Southern Railways, V Umasankar, Station Director, Chennai Central, M Murugan, Commercial Station Manager, actor Satish Jupiter and others.