Stalin warns of cancelling relaxations if SOPs are not followed

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today said that TASMAC liquor shops have been reopened in the State amid much criticism.

In a video released today, Stalin said that the government is cautious that illicit liquor and duplicate alcohols should not spoil the health of those living in Tamilnadu.

“All shops will function by following the standard operating procedures. The relaxations will be cancelled if SOPs are flouted in the shops. People who violate the norms should understand that they are not only causing harm to themselves but also to the nation,” he said.

He further said that even without police monitoring, public should follow the rules. “It is the responsibility of the people to bring an end to the lockdown,” he added.

TASMAC shops have been reopened today in 27 districts as the number of coronavirus cases have reduced.

In 27 districts, where the cases have shown a declining trend, the government announced more relaxations and life opened up with new normal as TASMAC liquor shops opened at 10 am and would function till 5 pm.

Stalin had on Friday announced extension of the lockdown, which began on 10 May, for another one week from today morning to 21 June, with additional relaxations, including opening of Tasmac shops (10.00 am to 5.00 pm), saloons, spas, beauty parlours from 6 am to 5 pm, besides shops selling auto parts, two and four wheeler service centres and shops selling home appliances like mixie, grinder, TV and fridge.

He said government parks and play grounds maintained by local bodies will be allowed for morning walkers from 6 am to 9 am.