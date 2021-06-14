Tamilnadu posts 12,772 Covid cases, 828 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 12,772 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 23,66,493.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 828 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,25,826.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 522 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 210 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 329 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 283 and 1,728 new cases, respectively. 254 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 29,801.

On the positive side, 25,561 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 21,99,808.