AIIMS starts screening children between 6 and 12 years for Covaxin trial

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi today started screening children in the age group of 6-12 years for the clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

The selection for clinical trials in the 12-18 years is already over and children within this age group have been administered with a single dose of the vaccine. Once the recruitment of children from 6-12 years is done, AIIMS New Delhi will begin trials for children between 2 and 6 years.

The trial on children has already started at AIIMS Patna to see if the Bharat Biotech jab is suitable for children. Participants would be given the vaccine after their screening report comes.

India’s drug regulator had granted permission for conducting the Phase 2/3 clinical trial of Covaxin in the age group 2 to 18 years on 12 May.

On 5 June, the screening test reports of 21 children suggested that 12 of them had developed sufficient antibodies. Therefore, seven children out of the remaining nine were given the first dose of Covaxin.