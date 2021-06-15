Amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz, Modi holds series of meetings

New Delhi: Delhi’s power corridors are again abuzz with the talks of an imminent reshuffle in the Union Cabinet.

A series of high-level meetings at the Prime Minister’s residence in recent days indicate that a Union Cabinet revamp may take place within this month.

Modi has been silently working away for the past two months on this, say reports, while attending dozens of meetings on various aspects of containment and management of the second wave of Covid-19.

The buzz that was going on for quite sometime intensified after series of meetings took place between Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National president JP Nadda in the national capital. Sources stated Nadda had been frequently visiting PM’s residence for a month now.

Quoting sources in the BJP, reports stated that the party is likely to accommodate a few of its prominent leaders and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members in the Narendra Modi Cabinet soon. It has been two years since NDA came back to power in 2019.