CB-CID to issue lookout notice for Shiva Shankar Baba

Chennai: A CB-CID team has left for Dehradun in Uttarakhand to arrest Shiva Shankar Baba who is facing sexual harassment charges.

Also, sources said CB-CID is planning to issue a lookout notice for Shiva Shankar Baba to prevent his fleeing to foreign countries.

Police have registered cases under various sections, including under the POCSO Act, against self-styled godman and founder of a residential school Shiva Shankar Baba on the outskirts of the city.

Three cases were registered against Shiv Shankar Baba following complaints of sexual abusem and sexual harassment by the former students of the school.

The Mahabalipuram All Women Police station (AWPS) registered cases under various sections of IPC, Pocso Act and Tamilnadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The police have also registered cases under various sections of the Pocso Act including sexual harassment and abuse among others.

The complainants, who were former students, alleged that Shiva Shankar Baba had sexually harassed them a few years ago when they were studying in the school.

Since Shiva Shankar Baba had not appeared before the AWPS for questioning, special teams were formed following reports that he has been admitted to a hospital in North India.

Police sources said efforts were on to trace his whereabouts and arrest him.

Shiv Shankar Baba was the latest in the series of incidents of teachers of reputed schools involved in sexual harassment and sexual abuse of students.

Ever since the first case was reported leading to the arrest of teacher Rajagopalan of PSBB school on charges of sexually harassing girl students, complaints started pouring in against more schools, coach of a private training academy and martial arts trainer, who was accused of attempt to sexually exploit a student, while returning in a car after an event.