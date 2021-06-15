Maadathy to be out 24 June

The official release date of Leena Manimekalai directorial Maadathy gets launched by Parvathy Thiruvothu through her social media handles.
The movie written, directed and produced by Leena Manimekalai under the banner of Karuvachy Films will be released on Neestream on Thursday, June 24.
The movie with the tagline Nobodies do not have Gods; they are Gods is a coming of age story of an adolescent girl born in an ‘unseeable caste group in the remote south of Tamilnadu. Maadathy is an un’fairy’ tale as it speaks of Puthirai Vannars who are forced to wash clothes of the Dalits, the deceased and the menstruating women must hide from the rest of society because their sight alone is perceived as contamination. This film is a reflection on gender, caste and identity, religious beliefs and violence.
Leena Manimekalai is renowned for her poetic films deeply concerned about social justice. Her films across genres and lengths are critically acclaimed and had received numerous awards at International film festivals. Goddesses (2009), Sengadal the Deadsea (Cinema Verite 2011), My Mirror is the Door (2012, Cine Poem), White Van Stories (2015, Feature Documentary) and Is it too much to ask (2017, Mockumentary) grounded her as a unique and original voice as an independent filmmaker.