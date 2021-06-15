Maadathy to be out 24 June

The movie written, directed and produced by Leena Manimekalai under the banner of Karuvachy Films will be released on Neestream on Thursday, June 24.

The movie with the tagline Nobodies do not have Gods; they are Gods is a coming of age story of an adolescent girl born in an ‘unseeable caste group in the remote south of Tamilnadu. Maadathy is an un’fairy’ tale as it speaks of Puthirai Vannars who are forced to wash clothes of the Dalits, the deceased and the menstruating women must hide from the rest of society because their sight alone is perceived as contamination. This film is a reflection on gender, caste and identity, religious beliefs and violence.