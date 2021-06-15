Second instalment of Covid relief at ration shops from today

Chennai: Distribution of the second instalment of Tamilnadu government’s Covid relief of Rs 2,000 to the rice cardholders in the State started today at ration shops. Along with this, a free grocery kit of 14 items is also being supplied.

The first instalment of Rs 2,000 was launched days after the DMK government assumed charge. The electoral promise of the DMK cost the exchequer Rs 8,392.76 crore.

The second instalment of Covid assistance of Rs 2,000 will be distributed to over 2.07 crore families, Chief Minister MK Stalin said recently.

The Tamilnadu government recently commenced distribution of tokens for getting essential supplies from ration shops.

A total of 200 tokens per ration shop will be accepted per day, a statement from the state Civil Supplies Department said.

The tokens will have a specific date and time when the cardholders can collect rations from their respective shops. The consumers will also be provided with the extra rice announced as part of Covid-19 relief measures.