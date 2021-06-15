Speaker Appavu withdraws corruption case against Velumani

Chennai: Tamilnadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu haa withdrawn the petitions filed by him last year, in his capacity as a former MLA, accusing the then Local administration Minister SP Velumani of large scale corruption in replacing old street lights with LED lights in Village Panchayats across the State.

When the plea came up for hearing in the Madras high court on Monday, counsel for Appavu submitted that he filed the plea in his personal capacity and that now he was willing to withdraw it, as he was now Speaker.

Recording the submission, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy permitted him to withdraw the plea.

Appavu in his pleas had alleged that LED lights priced at Rs.450 each in the open market were purchased at an exorbitant cost of Rs,3,737 each and lights worth Rs 1,550 each were bought for Rs.14,919 each leading to Rs.500 Crore scam in replacing 23.72 lakh street lights in village panchayats across the State.