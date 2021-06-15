Stalin hints of resuming public transport

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin has said public transport has to be resumed soon. Schools and colleges have to be reopened and people’s cooperation was necessary for resuming these operations.

While appealing to people to act responsibly even without the police monitoring them, the Chief Minister said people should conduct themselves in such a way to put a full stop to the total and complete lockdown.

In a video message, he clarified that the government was keen that illegal liquor should not affect the people of the State and hence the liquor outlets were opened from Monday.

Stating that all Covid protocols should be strictly followed in Tasmac shops, Stalin if the rules were violated the relaxations (to allow functioning of the Tasmac shops) will be revoked any moment.