Stalin meets Collectors, reviews Covid-19 containment measures

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today held a review meeting with District Collectors on the measures taken to control coronavirus spread and to discuss about the development works to be carried out in various districts.

Sources said that 16 Collectors took part in the meeting via video conferencing and 22 Collectors attended in person at the Secretariat.

It is learnt that things such as resuming bus and other services were discussed. “The CM directed the Collectors to intesify steps to contain the spread of the pandemic,” sources added.

Stalin had on Friday announced extension of the lockdown, which began on 10 May, for another one week from Monday morning to 21 June, with additional relaxations, including opening of Tasmac shops (10.00 am to 5.00 pm), saloons, spas, beauty parlours from 6 am to 5 pm, besides shops selling auto parts, two and four wheeler service centres and shops selling home appliances like mixie, grinder, TV and fridge.

It may be noted that Tamilnadu registered 12,772 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, and the total number of infections has touched 23,66,493.

The capital city of Chennai registered 828 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,25,826.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu registered 522 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 210 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 329 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore witnessed 283 and 1,728 new cases, respectively. 254 patients died Monday, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 29,801.

On the positive side, 25,561 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu on Monday.