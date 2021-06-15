Tamilnadu posts 11,805 Covid cases, 793 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 11,805 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 23,78,298.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 793 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,26,614.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 497 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 220 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 306 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 262 and 1,563 new cases, respectively. 267 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 30,068.

On the positive side, 23,207 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 22,23,015.