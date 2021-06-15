With strong team, AIADMK gears up to take on DMK in Assembly

Chennai: AIADMK coordinator and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was today unanimously elected as the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Tamilnadu Assembly.

Panneerselvam, who was elected from Bodinaickanur in the recent Assembly polls, was elected at the Legislature party meeting of the AIADMK held here.

Former Minister S P Velumani and K Ravi were appointed as the Party Whip and Deputy Whip in the Assembly.

Former Ministers Kadambur C Raju and K P Anbalagan and P H Manoj Pandian were elected as Treasurer, Secretary and Deputy Secretary respectively, a joint statement issued after the meeting by Panneerselvam and co-coordinator and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, said.

It may be recalled that during the AIADMK MLAs’ meeting held last month, Palaniswami was elected as the Legislature Party leader and became the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

Sources said the AIADMK is gearing up to take on the ruling DMK in the Assembly and new legislators would be trained about House rules.