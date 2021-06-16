ICICI Pru Life announces Rs 867 crore bonus

Coimbatore: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has announced an annual bonus of Rs 867 crore for all eligible participating policyholders for FY2021.

The bonus declared is the highest ever by the company till date and is also 10 per cent higher than the bonus announced in the last fiscal.

The company said all participating policies in-force as of 31 March, 2021 are eligible to receive this bonus and will be added to the policyholders’ benefits.

Bonus is the share of profits generated by the company’s participating policyholder’s funds which are added to their guaranteed maturity benefits, thus enhancing the corpus.