IndiaFirst introduces new Micro Bachat Plan

Chennai: IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited, promoted by Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India, has introduced the Micro Bachat Plan in a new ‘avatar’.

This non-linked, participating, limited pay, micro-life insurance policy is designed to offer dual benefits of security and disciplined savings.

According to the company, the competitively priced, low premium size makes this plan an ideal choice for ensuring security and savings.

Providing financial support to the insured’s family,in case of any eventuality, the plan ensures constant life cover benefits despite missing a premium.

Additionally, to take care of the liquidity needs, loan facility on the policy can be availed with a shorter pay commitment of five years.