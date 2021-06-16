Libas announces launch of e-commerce website

Chennai: NSE listed Libas Consumer Products Ltd has announced the launch of e-commerce website.

“The company has franchisees/stores in Mumbai, Delhi and Dubai under the brand ‘Riyaz Gangji Libas’ in fashion segment, and the company is in process of expanding the same to various Tier-II and Tier-III cities in India in various phases in the next three years. The company will open 100 stores in each phases,” it said in a statement.

The company also has tied up with top 15000 organic farmers to produce and package flourishing organic products for export and local market.