Shiva Shankar Baba arrested near Delhi

Chennai/New Delhi: Self-styled godman Shiva Shankar Baba, wanted in a sexual harassment case, was arrested in Ghaziabad near Delhi by a CB-CID team from Chennai.

Sources said he would be brought to the city after completing legal formalities. Earlier, it was said that Shiva Shankar Baba, founder of Sushil Hari International School, fled from a hospital in Dehradun when the police reached.

He was accused of sexual misconduct against his school’s students following the students opening up about their harrowing experiences with him. Police have registered cases under various sections, including under the POCSO Act, against Shiva Shankar Baba.

Three cases were registered against Shiv Shankar Baba following complaints of sexual abusem and sexual harassment by the former students of the school.

The Mahabalipuram All Women Police station (AWPS) registered cases under various sections of IPC, Pocso Act and Tamilnadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The police have also registered cases under various sections of the Pocso Act including sexual harassment and abuse among others.

The complainants, who were former students, alleged that Shiva Shankar Baba had sexually harassed them a few years ago when they were studying in the school.

Since Shiva Shankar Baba had not appeared before the AWPS for questioning, special teams were formed following reports that he has been admitted to a hospital in North India.

Police sources said efforts were on to trace his whereabouts and arrest him. Shiva Shankar Baba was the latest in the series of incidents of teachers of reputed schools involved in sexual harassment and sexual abuse of students.

Ever since the first case was reported leading to the arrest of teacher Rajagopalan of PSBB school on charges of sexually harassing girl students, complaints started pouring in against more schools, coach of a private training academy and martial arts trainer, who was accused of attempt to sexually exploit a student, while returning in a car after an event.