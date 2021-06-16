Stalin gives relief to Covid-orphaned children

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today launched a scheme to provide Rs 5 lakh finance assistance to children who have lost both parents to Covid-19.

The fixed deposit will be provided to them with interest when they turn 18 years of age. He also launched a scheme to provide Rs 3 lakh to children who lost one of their parents to the pandemic.

Also, the government will bear the educational and accommodation expenses of such orphaned children till their graduation from college. It will also make arrangements to ensure that priority is given to such orphaned children to be accommodated in government homes for children.

Children who have lost their parents due to Covid-19 and are not in government homes, but living with relatives or guardians will be given a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 till they turn 18.

Stalin had said a special committee will be formed in each district to oversee the administration of the relief amount given to such children and their education and growth.