Tamilnadu posts 10,448 Covid cases, 689 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 10,448 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 23,88,746.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 689 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,27,283.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 456 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 176 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 275 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 248 and 1,420 new cases, respectively. 270 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 30,338.

On the positive side, 21,058 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 22,44,073.