Chennai: Hindu Religious Endowment Minister P K Sekar Babu today said that the temples in Tamilnadu will soon be opened for devotees, as Covid-19 cases are coming down.

Speaking to mediapersons in Tiruchy, he said that measures will be taken to install rope car services at Uchi Pillaiyar temple.

All places of worship were closed for the public from April 2021 due to the lockdown. However, temple staff were allowed to carry out daily routines.