Vivo launches 3GB variant of Y1s

Chennai: Vivo has announced the launch of Y1s 3GB storage variant in India. An addition to Y series, the Y1s is priced at Rs 9,490 for 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM which is expandable up to 256 GB.

It will be available for purchase in two colour options— Aurora Blue and Olive Black on vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj EMI Store and across all partner retail stores.

Packed with 4030mAh Battery, Vivo Y1s features a 15.79cm (6.22) Halo FullView Display with an 88.6 per cent screen-to-body and filters out harmful blue light to prevent eye strain. With AI camera setup, it features 5 MP selfie and 13 MP rear camera along with Bokeh mode.