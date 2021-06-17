Fahadh’s Malik to be out in OTT

Fahadh Faasil confirmed that his upcoming film, Malik, will skip theatrical release and stream on an OTT platform.

He also wrote that the film was meant for theatrical viewing, but they had to take this decision owing to the current situation. The actor also spoke about the injury he suffered on the sets of his forthcoming film, Malayankunju.

Fahadh Faasil recently released the trailer of his upcoming film, Malik. In a statement, which he shared on Tuesday, he confirmed that Malik will release directly on an OTT platform due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. He also requested everyone to see it in the best interest of the film.

His statement read, ‘With a heavy heart, the director, the producer, all the technicians and rest of us cast have opted for an OTT release for our very ambitious project, Malik. Each and everyone associated with Malik has put in over a years time to bring this project together. Unlike my recent OTT releases which were planned for home viewing right from the beginning, Malik was designed for a theatrical experience and it was the only film I had ready when theatres would open to 100% (sic).’