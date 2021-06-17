‘Maanaadu to release only in theatres’

Suresh Kamatchi, the producer of Silambarasan TR’s upcoming political thrillerhas revealed that the film will release only in theaters and ruled out the direct OTT premiere reports.

The team is planning Ayudha Poojai holiday weekend for the possible theatrical release.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu also has an ensemble of actors including Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, Y Gee Mahendran, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaran, Aravind Akash, and Karunakaran.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film.